Super carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to sail up Forth

The Royal Navy’s largest ship ever is set to leave Rosyth and make her way up the Forth today.

Watchers could be set for a spectacular view as the gigantic super carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth looks to pass under the bridges for the first time.

The ship is thought to be heading to her new home at Portsmouth, carrying out a series of trials and tests this summer.

Elizabeth will have to rely on tides and weather before attempting to pass under the three Forth Bridges.

The ship has been built in sections, which were then assembled at Rosyth.

It is hoped that she will be ready to enter service after several years of preparation.