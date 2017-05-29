Teen arrested after Burntisland attack

A teenager has been arrested following a serious assault in Burntisland last week.

The incident happened around 10pm on Friday night (May 26) in the area of Dick Crescent.

A 33-year-old man was approached by a group of male and female youths on the street and was assaulted.

He sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The man was released later following treatment and police in Fife are now appealing for witnesses.

Police have now arrested a 13-year-old who is thought to have been part of gang.

A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter and officers say they are following a positive line of enquiry in relation to a number of other suspects thought to have been involved.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Davidson of Kirkcaldy CID said: “This man has sustained serious facial injuries, which have required significant treatment.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the Dick Crescent area on the evening of Friday, May 26.

“We are particularly eager to speak to persons who may have recorded the incident on mobile devices.”

“Anyone who can assist our enquiries is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Kirkcaldy CID on 101, quoting incident number 5238 of May 26, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.