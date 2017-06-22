The singing butcher who’s a cut above the rest

Kinross-shire’s famous Singing Butcher will again show why he’s a cut above the rest when he appears at the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival.

Iain Hunter, who runs Hunters of Kinross, will perform classic songs by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin at the Spiegeltent in George Square on July 19.

He’ll be accompanied by BBC musical director Elliot Murray’s 17-piece band.

It’s his fourth headline appearance at the event in five years – and his loyal customers have booked a bus for the occasion.

He said: “Everybody knows I’m a butcher by day but I do enjoy my singing, especially in a venue like that.

“We sold over 200 tickets on the day they went on sale, and we have got a bus coming from Kinross.

“It means a lot to me for them to fork out money for a bus and tickets to come to hear me sing.

“I sing songs you don’t get the chance to hear live as not many people perform them now.”

Meanwhile Iain’s teenage son Ryan is following in his talented dad’s footsteps by forging his own musical career and recently took to the stage for the third time at the iconic King Tut’s music venue in Glasgow with his band Fabric Bear.

And Iain is proud to see his son taking centre stage.

He said: “Ryan is doing well and unlike me he writes his own songs. He is very talented and we are so proud of him.”

Fabric Bear are due to play Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh next Saturday, July 1.