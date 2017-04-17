Thieves snatch landmark wooden puffin

Residents in an East Neuk village have been left angered after a popular landmark feature in a floral display was stolen overnight.

The large carved wooden puffin, one of two created by SD Provan of Pittenweem and valued at £250, took flight this morning (Monday) from James Street in Cellardyke.

A chain had been attached to the puffin to stop it being stolen, but a local resident found it missing after he returned from work.

Rob Glendinning said: “I went to work at 11pm and it was there.

“When I came back this morning I went over to water the plants and I saw that it had gone.

“It had a chain bolted into its back but someone has ripped it off and a chunk of the puffin with it.”

The sculpture had been purchased by a neighbour of Rob as the centrepiece of a floral display.

Rob added: “It’s been there for three years.

“It’s a landmark in the area – children are always getting photos with it.

“It’s very disappointing.”