Three callouts over weekend for Kinghorn lifeboat

Kinghorn Lifeboat had a busy bank holiday weekend with three callouts in two days.

The lifeboat crew was paged just after 8.30am on Saturday morning to assist a disabled boat north east of Inchkeith, followed by a request to assess the safety of shellfish collectors on Pettycur Sands.

Then at 12.20am on Sunday morning the team was called out to help in a search off the coast at Leven.

Following reports of a person shouting at Leven beach just after midnight on Sunday, the Coastguard launched a search following concern that someone may have been in the water.

Kinghorn Lifeboat launched around 12.35am, and arrived at Leven beach 20 minutes later. An extensive search of the area was undertaken, along with Coastguard rescue teams from Leven and Kinghorn.

Mel McGarva, a member of the crew, said: “Following concern that someone may have been in the water at Leven, we were tasked to undertake a search off Leven golf course.

“Search conditions were good, coupled with the use of four flares to illuminate the area. Following an hour of searching we were stood down, returning to station just after 2.30am.”

Crewmembers on the search were Mark Brown, Paul Stather, Mel McGarva, Suzanne Baillie and Steve Robinson.