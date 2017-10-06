Three charged over Viewforth school fire

Police say that three people have bene charged after the fire which ripped through the old Viewforth High School earlier this week.

Officers indicated earlier this week that they felt the blaze was deliberate.

Three people have now been charged following a deliberate fire at the former Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy Monday.

An 18-year-old woman and two males aged 17 and 15 are scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Police say they would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during this inquiry.