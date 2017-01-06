Three nights of roadworks on M90 near Perth

Drivers are being warned that there will be three nights of maintenance work at the major M90 Craigend Interchange near Perth from next Monday (January 9).

Six of the bridges and slip roads that make up the M90 Craigend Interchange will have routine minor maintenance work carried out.

These works entail cleaning bridge deck joints, channels and verges, as well as drainage clearance, verge and hedge maintenance and the inspection of the bridges on the interchange.

Two slip roads at the Craigend Interchange will each be closed each night. Diversion routes will be in place for each slip road closure and signs will be erected in advance to notify motorists.

To minimise congestion, work will not be carried out during the working day.

On Monday night, the Broxden to Dundee slip will be closed along with the southbound Friarton to Broxden slip. On Tuesday night, the M90 northbound slips to Broxden and Perth will be closed. On Wednesday night, the slip road from Broxden to the M90 southbound and the Perth to the M90 southbound slip roads closed. Diversion routes will be in place each night to allow the works to take place.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the north east, said: “These maintenance works are part of our commitment to ensuring that the north east network continues to be of the highest standard and to carry out works with minimum inconvenience to motorists.

“We’ve scheduled the work to the six slip roads to take place overnight to minimise the inconvinicence to road users, and our teams will work to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

The works will be carried out by BEAR Scotland and have been planned in consultation with Police Scotland, Perth and Kinross Council and Traffic Scotland.

Drivers can check real time traffic information with Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.