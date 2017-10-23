Three-week roadworks start in Kirkcaldy

Drivers are warned to expect three weeks of disruption as roadworks start today (Monday) in Kirkcaldy.

Fife Council teams will be resurfacing Victoria Road, to be carried out in phases between the east end of Victoria Road at the Dunnikier Road junction to the Bennochy Road junction.

A spokesman said: “Temporary traffic lights will be in place and there will be side road closures in place to allow the works to be carried out safely over the junctions.

“Affected residents are being asked to ensure that all vehicles are removed from the carriageway and are parked away from the works during the working day.

”Bus services on Victoria Road will be affected during the works and notices will be placed at existing bus stops to direct passengers to alternative stops.

He added: “We apologise for the inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works and will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.”