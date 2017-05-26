Top title for young Fife chef

A St Andrews chef has won the title of Scotland’s Young Chef of the Year.

Jamie McKinnon, of the Seafood Ristorante, was presented with the trophy at the Catering Scotland (CIS) Awards at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

It comes just two months after he took a similar prize at ScotHot, Scotland’s biggest food, drink, hospitality and tourism trade show.

The judges said: “He has the potential to be one of Scotland’s finest chefs.”

Stephen McLaughlin, head chef of the two Michelin Star restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles in Perthshire, won the Chef of the Year category.

Other finalists were Stewart Macauly of The Adamson in St Andrews and Tim Dover of The Roost Restaurant at Bridge of Earn near Perth.

As Scotland’s annual competition combining the catering, hospitality and tourism industries, the CIS Excellence Awards are seen as the ultimate accolade for Scottish hotels, restaurants, gastro pubs, related organisations and chefs.

Advisory Board members include Stephen Carter OBE, James Thomson OBE, The Scottish Food Guide’s Wendy Barrie and Scottish Federation of Chefs’ President Kevin MacGillivray.