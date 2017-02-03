Tot’s mum describes horrific dog attack

Pictures have been released of the two-year-old tot who was mauled by a dog in Leven.

Nevaeh - heaven spelled backwards - suffered horrific facial injuries after being attacked by a Staffordshire pitbull terrier on Wednesday at 5pm.

The car park in Leven where the tot was attacked

She had been standing with her mother in a car park at Kirkside Court when she was approached by the medium-sized black dog.

According to reports, the dog “tore at her hands and face” but the attack stopped within seconds after a brave young friend pulled the dog off.

Mum Chloe, from Kirkcaldy, said: “It was difficult to tell where she was injured - there was so much blood.”

The dog’s owner was not seen and is still to be traced.

The child suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment, where she is currently detained.

Officers are now investigating and are appealing for information to trace the dog and its owner.

The animal was described as a medium-sized black dog, similar to a Staffordshire Pitbull Terrier, with a white underside and full-length tail.

It also had a white tail tip and was wearing a red collar, with reflective markings.

Police Sergeant Craig Fyall, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: “This was a horrific attack on a toddler, who has had to be hospitalised as a result of this incident.

“Fortunately, the injuries are not likely to lead to permanent disfigurement. Nevertheless, it is important that we trace this dog and its owner as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack, or recognises the description of the dog, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.