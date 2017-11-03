Tours at the Kings Theatre are a spook-tacular success

Organisers of two nights of spook-tacular tours at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy have praised the “amazing” response from locals who helped to make the fundraising events a success.

Brave folk who took part in the four tours on Monday and four on Tuesday, followed a route through the theatre and were warned to be prepared for a hair-raising experience.

Organisers Grant Foster and Stephen Barbour with volunteers on the Spooky Night Walk. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Stephen Barbour, events and community engagement manager, said: “The tours were amazing and the feedback we have had from the people who came along has been fantastic.

“A couple of people even asked us if we would do a scare tour and this is something we might consider doing. The walks were successful and I would like to thank all our volunteers, including the students from Poleorama, who were involved.”

And while Stephen said there were no sightings of any ‘real’ ghosts during the spooky walks, he revealed that some people did report hearing strange noises!

As well as the tours, Stephen said there are a couple of fundraising events taking place this month which he hopes locals will attend.

The first is American singer songwriter Terra Naomi who is performing at the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, November 11 at 7pm with support from Megan D, David Stevens of Oskar Braves and young singer/songwriter Amy Lou. Tickets are priced £10.

Stephen said: “We are really pleased to have Terra Naomi as she only really performs in the big cities like Glasgow. She is a massive star in the States and she played at the Live Earth concert for climate change at Wembley in London a few years ago.

“It could be two years before she tours again so we are delighted that she is coming to do this gig for us. It is really exciting to have someone of that quality coming to play in Kirkcaldy.”

Stephen continued: “Terra is being supported by some fantastic acts - singer/songwriter Megan D, David Stevens from the Oskar Braves and Dunfermline-based singer-songwriter Amy Lou, who is a rising star and really good.

“Even if you don’t really know much about the acts, we would encourage people to come along because we want to let people see the kind of shows we can organise. Come and see the quality of the performers we will have playing, it will be a fantastic night.”

The second event is a Burlesque Cabaret Night hosted by comedian Jo Jo Sutherland, again at the Beveridge Park Hotel on Saturday, November 18 at 7pm. Tickets are £12.

The Burlesque Cabaret Night will feature Cerise La Rouge (Beverley Scott) and Phoenix Storm (Lorna McLean). They will be supported by 14 burlesque and cabaret performers. The event will also feature sword dancing by Tribal Sisters.

Stephen said: “This will be a classy show by some fantastic burlesque and cabaret performers. The funds we raise will be split between the Kings Theatre and CLR Dance and Fitness.”

He added: “Again we want to let people see the quality of the shows we can put on and the kind of acts we can bring to Kirkcaldy.”

Tickets for both events can be found at www.eventbrite.com and searching for ‘Terra Naomi’ and ‘Burlesque Cabaret Night’.