Town says farewell to legendary Sergio

Tributes have been paid to one of Fife’s best loved shop owners - Sergio Romano - who passed away suddenly on Thursday.

The proprietor of Romano’s takeaway in Burntisland, and Crossgates in Fife died in his sleep after suffering a heart attack.

Romano's - Burntisland - Fife - credit- Fife Photo Agency

He was 52-years-old.

The jovial businessman was well known throughout the area, not just with locals but also becoming a favourite with holiday-makers who flocked to Burntisland during the summer months.

Announcing the news of his father’s passing on social media, his son Giustino (Gino) said: “It is said with a heavy heart. Yet I cannot believe I am saying this.

“My father Sergio Romano, passed away this morning. Known for his grumpy attitude and loud voice.

“Being in the community for over 30 years.

“Myself and my family are all thinking that it is a bad dream, but sadly, as time goes by.

“The time that has stopped.

“It isn’t a dream.”

Sergio opened his first take away at the Top Shop in Burntisland on January 18,1985, having moved to Fife from Linlithgow.

He often joked that he had intended to visit Scotland for a three month holiday having arrived in 1980 but ended up staying over 30 years.

He later moved the business to new premises in High Street in 1993, where the popular takeaway remains to this day, while also opening a second business in Crossgates.

Dozens of floral tributes were placed at the door of the Burntisland shop by locals as the takeaway remained closed over the weekend.

Dozens more friends, customers and former employees took to Facebook to pay their respects.

Carol-ann Crossan wrote: “Massive shock and loss for our wee town. A true character has been taken.”

Sam Litherland added: “A brilliant man and a much loved character in the community. So sad to hear this and going to miss seeing his face when I pop in the shop.”

As the shop reopened this week, Gino Romano told the Press of his family’s heartfelt thanks for the support shown by the people of Burntisland.

“I can not begin to express out gratitude for the kind word and thoughts of so many people,” he said.

“‘It’s no easy’ as my dad liked to say but we will carry on what he started and hope to bring the same level of service and banter that my father was famous for.

“The business was his pride and joy and we need to keep that going.”

Sergio is survived by his wife Maria Concetta and children Giustino and Ivana.

The funeral takes place at St Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 23 at 10am.