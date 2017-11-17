Townsfolk dig deep for lasting tribute to Fife shop keeper

A charity fund set up to pay for a lasting memorial for a popular Fife shop keeper, who died last week, has raised nearly half the target in just 24 hours.

Friends and colleagues of much loved Sergio Romano, the proprietor of Romano’s takeaway with a shop in Burntisland and another in Crossgates, set up the funding page in order to raise enough cash to be able to buy a memorial bench in his memory.

And kindhearted locals have dug deep to pledge nearly £500 of the £1,200 target in just one day.

One donor alone pledged £100 towards the fund.

The ‘go fund me’ donations page was set up by friend Kirsty Bett, who has worked with Sergio at various times over the last 22 years.

She said: “Serg was a big part of all our lives and touched many hearts.

“I would like to give him the respect he is due from this town and buy a memorial bench for him.”

Townsfolk have been left saddened by the death of the popular shop owner, who passed away suddenly following a heart attack, aged 52.

The larger than life character had been a stalwart of the Burntisland community, having set up his business in the town in 1985.

Hundreds of friends, customers and former colleagues took to social media in the wake of Mr Romano’s death to leave tributes.

Those behind the finding appeal now hope the public will help them succeed in reaching the total amount ahead of Sergio’s funeral at St Mary’s cathedral in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 23.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by going to www.gofundme.com/memorial-bench-for-sergio-romano