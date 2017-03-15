£1.5m pledge triggers hope of improvement to notorious Fife road

Safety improvements a hazardous junction on one of Fife’s most notorious roads could finally become a reality, say campaigners.

Locals have been calling for a roundabout to be installed at Balfarg Junction on the busy stretch of the A92 north of Glenrothes for over a decade without success.

But, with confirmation that Fife Council is to commit £1.5 million towards a roundabout solution, if the Scottish Government will meet the rest of the cost, campaigners say they are more confident than ever that the junction, which has been the site of numerous accidents over the years, will finally be improved.

“This is a hugely significant step forward,” said Ron Page A92 Campaign convener.

“That the council has not only voiced its support, but has also done so financially, is a major development.”

Fife Council’s transportation officers estimated in March 2015 that the cost of installing a roundabout at Balfarg to be in the region of £2.5 million when an A92 actionplan was first being considered.

Campaigners met with Alex Rowley, Mid Scotland & Fife MSP on Monday, who agreed to press the Scottish Government to support the roundabout plan.

The Scottish Labour Party‘s deputy leader, and former leader of Fife Council, is well aware of the long-standing safety concerns regarding the A92.

“All polical parties have continued to recognise the issues, but what we need is action.” said Mr Rowley.

“Clearly there is a safety issue here. Drivers sometimes feel they are putting their lives in their hands trying to get across road at the different points.

He welcomed Fife Council’s financial commitment and added that he would no be pressing former Transport Minister, Derek Mackay, who is now the Scottish Government’s Finance Secretary, for a similar commitment.

Campaigners will meet with Humza Yousaf, Scottish Transport Minister on March 23, and will use the opportunity to press for a commitment from the Scottish Government to a Balfarg solution.

However, those behind the campaign have not ruled out a future demonstration along the A92 and say they have the support of a number of Fife MSP’s who have confirmed they would support such action.