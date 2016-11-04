£210K improvements for A92 in Fife

A section of the A92 between Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy and Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes, Fife, is set to benefit from £210,000 resurfacing improvements this month.

This northbound section of the A92 is used by around 16,170 vehicles every day and it now requires upgrading.

The latest scheme is the fifth phase of improvements on the northbound carriageway of the Thornton Bypass and follows on from works carried out earlier this year.

The resurfacing will begin on Monday (November 7) for up to eleven nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am, with the improvements scheduled to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday, November 19.

No works will take place on Saturday nights.

The resurfacing works will require a full road closure of the A92 northbound carriageway between Redhouse Roundabout and Bankhead Roundabout.

During the northbound closure, all vehicles heading north will be diverted off the A92 at Chapel Interchange and then diverted via the B981, B922 and B921 to rejoin the A92 at Bankhead Roundabout.

Consultation has taken place stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East unit representative, said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists.

“We’ve planned the resurfacing to take place overnight to minimise delays to motorists as much as possible, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can.

“We’d encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.