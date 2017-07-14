A92 roadworks to start on Monday

Drivers are being warned to expect roadworks disruption on the A92 next week,

Overnight work starts on Monday, July 17, for five nights at a section of the A92 at Halbeath roundabout.

A £11,000 programme of works will see resurfacing, drainage and road marking improvements to address defects in the road

The improvements will take place over five nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am, finishing at 6.30am on Saturday, July 22.

Lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and on Halbeath Roundabout itself will be in place during the works to ensure the safety of the work force and the travelling public during the improvements.

All traffic management will be removed before the morning peak hours. Consultation has taken place with local stakeholders in advance of the works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works have been designed to improve the general condition and safety of Halbeath Roundabout for motorists.

“The improvements have been scheduled to take place overnight and avoid working at the weekend to reduce any disruption during the works. We would however encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.