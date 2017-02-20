Appeal after fatal car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal car crash on one of the busiest roads in north east Fife yesterday.

The crash occurred between Guardbridge and St Andrews around 3.05pm and involved three cars – a silver Mini One, a black Honda Civic and a silver Ford Mondeo.

The male driver of the Mini died at the scene and the passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The female driver of the Honda was also taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The A91 was closed for investigation but was reopened last night.

Sergeant Nicola Young of Fife Road Policing Unit said: “This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a young man.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision is urged to contact the police by calling 101.”