Bid for Fife rail expansion goes to parliament

Campaigners for the reintroduction of rail links in Fife have taken their case to Holyrood.

The St Andrews Rail Link group (StARLink), represented by convener Jane Ann Liston and secretary Dita Stanis-Traken, made their case to local north east Fife MSP Willie Rennie, along with Dean Lockhart and Mark Ruskell, Mid Scotland & Fife MSPs.

Afterwards a StARLink spokesperson commented: “Today marks a great step forward in the campaign to reconnect St Andrews to the rail network.

“The MSPs all showed a desire to push the campaign forward and described the case for a St Andrews railway as ‘compelling’.

“We have every confidence that the procedure will now gather momentum, having already been included in the Tay Cities Deal.”