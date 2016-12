A car fire forced the closure of the main road between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes today.

Emergency services were called out to the fire, between the Bankhead and Redhouse junctions, at 12.14 and the stretch of the A92 northbound was closed shortly after.

Two crews from Kirkcaldy tackled the blaze and the road has now re-opened.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no apparent injuries.