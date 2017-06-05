Car overturns after collision on Fife road

A crash on a Fife road at the weekend resulted in a car turning over onto its roof.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon on the A92 at Kirkcaldy at around 3.50pm.

Amazingly, no-one was hurt in the incident when a black Peugot and red Toyota Auris collided as the travelled north between the Redhouse and Bankhead roundabouts.

The Peugot overturned and its two passengers were taken to the Victoria Hospital but did not receive any serious injuries.

The road was closed was a short time whilst traffic was diverted through Thornton, before opening again at 6.30pm.