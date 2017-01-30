Drivers face restrictions on A92

Drivers in Fife could face delays as works on the A92 are put in place this weekend.

The roadworks, which are expected to last five days, will mean lane restrictions and local road closures on and close to the Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes.

Resurfacing of the inner lane of the roundabout will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night from Sunday, February 5 and Friday, February 10.

On the evening of February 7, the A92 northbound carriageway as well as the B921 Kinglassie Road and Beaufort Drive will all be closed with a signed diversion in place.

On the evening of February 8, the A92 southbound carriageway and Woodside Way will be closed, with a signed diversion in place.

And on evening of February 9 & 10, the A92 southbound carriageway and the B921 Kinglassie Road will be closed with a signed diversion in place.

It is expected that the works will be complete by the morning of Friday, February 10.

There will also be restrictions on a second part of the A92 this Wednesday, February 1.

Lane closures will be in place on the north and south carriageways at the Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy between 9.30am and 3.30pm that day.

For more details and updates, visit the Traffic Scotland website.