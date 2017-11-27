Drivers face six weeks of roadworks on crucial Fife road

Drivers in Fife are facing six weeks worth of roadworks starting today, which will cause lane closures on vital slip roads.

Bridge improvements worth over £230,000 are set to be carried out to parapets on two bridges that span across the A92 at Chapel Interchange starting next week.

The work will involve installing new parapets and barriers on the Chapel Roundabout overpass and adjoining slip roads for the A92.

The improvements will get underway from today and are expected to take around six weeks to complete, with the scheme carried out over two phases - three weeks before the festive period and three weeks after when works resume on Monday January 8.

Single lane closures will be in effect on Chapel Roundabout and slip roads above the A92.

There will be no traffic management over the Christmas period to keep any disruption to motorists to a minimum.

The A92 dual carriageway beneath Chapel Roundabout will be unaffected during these works.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “Safety is a top priority for both BEAR Scotland and Transport Scotland and this scheme is part of our commitment to that.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete these essential parapet improvements on Chapel Interchange above the A92 trunk road as quickly and safely as possible to ensure any disruption to motorists is kept to a minimum.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance and check Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information.”