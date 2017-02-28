Elderly woman in hospital after collision with car in Kirkcaldy

An elderly woman is being treated in hospital for head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Kirkcaldy this morning.

The accident happened on the busy Brodick Road in Templehall around 11.20am and one witness reported seeing the woman being cared for by members of the public outside St Pius Church before the ambulance arrived.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife responded to Brodick Road in Kirkcaldy at around 11.20am today following a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

“A 73-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury and inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 11.12hrs to attend an incident on Brodick Road.

“We dispatched an urgent tier vehicle and ambulance and a manager to the scene.

“One female patient in her 70s was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital.”