Fife bus service survey

Fife Council is urging Fifers to share their thoughts on proposed changes to bus services in the Kingdom.

The council wants your views on the proposed, subsidised bus routes from August.

These subsidised bus services include the B1, 4, X4, 11A, 12A, 13, 13A, 13B, 14, 15A, 32, 33B, 37, 45, 46, 47 and 49.

The contracts for these services end in August but the council has already started the re-tendering process for new contracts.

Cllr John Wincott, executive spokesman for environment and transportation, said: “We really want to hear what people think of these proposals before any decisions are made, so please give us your feedback through this consultation.”

You can give your views at www.fifedirect.org.uk/bussurvey until January 31.