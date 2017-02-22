Fife rail passengers warned of Sunday disruption

Rail commuters heading to Edinburgh on Sunday are advised to plan their journey as Scotrail carries out track renewal works between Dalmeny and Burntisland, meaning the Forth Bridge will be closed.

A revised train service will operate between Dundee and Dalgety Bay via both sides of the Fife Circle.

Buses will operate between Edinburgh and Dalgety Bay and there will also be a direct bus service running between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes with Thornton stations.

There will also be a minibus service operating between North Queensferry and Inverkeithing.

Some journey times will be increased and replacement buses may arrive and/or depart earlier or later than advertised train times.

The same works will also be carried out on March 5 and 12.