Emergency services have been notified of a five vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the Forth Road Bridge.

Police received the report at 11.36am.

The crash involved two cars, two vans and a lorry.

One lane of the bridge was blocked as a result of the incident, however, the bridge remained open.

The incident was cleared quickly after it happened, drivers exchanged details at the scene and police have said it was a “minor” incident.