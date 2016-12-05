Helicopter called to A915 road accident

A driver had to be airlifted to hospital after an accident on the outskirts of St Andrews at the weekend.

The 43-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, after the two-vehicle accident near Cairnsmill Caravan Park on the A915 on Saturday afternoon.

His condition is described as stable.

The driver and passenger of the second car, a 23-year-old woman and her 25-year-old male passenger received minor injuries and were released after treatment at Ninewells.

Police are investigating the accident and have appealed for witnesses.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland by telephoning 101.