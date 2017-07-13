Improvements planned for notorious stretch of road in Fife

Work is to begin next week on improvements to a notorious stretch of the A92 in Freuchie.

The £15,000 improvements involve installing bus shelters and road markings as well as a crossing point to enhance the bus stop provisions already in place.

The works will get under way on Tuesday, July 18, and are expected to take up to two weeks to complete. The improvements will take place during off-peak hours between 9.30am and 3.30pm to minimise any impact to road users.

To allow the works to take place safely and for the protection of road workers and road users, temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A92 during working hours.

Local road closures restricting access onto the A92 from both Freuchie Mill Road and the B936 will be in place each day, with traffic diverted via New Inn Roundabout and Freuchie High Street. Traffic management and local diversions will be removed outside of working hours each day.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “Safety is a top priority for both BEAR Scotland and Transport Scotland and this scheme is part of our commitment to that.

“The improvements planned in Freuchie will mean easier and safer access to the bus stop facilities for all pedestrians, including improved access points and upgraded road markings.

“The works are being carried out during off-peak daytime hours to minimise the impact to motorists. However, we encourage road users to plan their journey in advance and allow some extra journey time.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.