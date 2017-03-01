Kirkcaldy accident victim’s son thanks those who looked after her

The son of an elderly woman who was knocked down and injured in a road accident in Kirkcaldy yersterday morning has thanked everyone who helped look after her.

David Purves, a specialist nurse who lives in Leicestershire, said his mum Moira (73) was recovering at her home in the town’s Cawdor Crescent after suffering a head injury in the incident which happened around 11.15am as she was crossing the busy Brodick Road near to St Pius Church in Templehall.

Witnesses to the accident helped look after Mrs Purves, who was bleeding from a head injury, until the emergency services arrived on the scene.

“I’m very grateful for the care she received from all involved,” David told the Press on Wednesday.

“Mum is feeling a bit stiff today but she’s fine and very lucky to have no broken bones.

“She was treated for a head wound which was glued by the doctors, and then kept in for observation. She was allowed home at 6pm that night.

“She says she is very grateful for the service she received from the emergency services and the people at the scene who looked after her until the ambulance arrived to take her to hospital.”

David’s brother Alan who lives in Kirkcaldy was called and he attended to her at Victoria hHospital and took care of her when she was discharged.

Police Scotland are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with them by calling 101.