Kirkcaldy roadworks to bring two week disruption

A £93,000 roadworks project is set to bring a fortnight of disruption to drivers in Kirkcaldy this month.

Fife Council will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing on the B9157 Pratt Street and Bridge Street from March 16 to 31.

The works will be carried out in phases and a road closure will be needed:

Phase 1 - from junction with Mill Street to main set of traffic lights near Morrisons,

Phase 2 - from junction with Mill Street to junction with Ramsay Road.

Access to Links Street and Invertiel Terrace will be affected and a diversion route will be in place.

There will be access for emergency services but no access for others during the working day.

Bus services will be affected by the traffic restriction. For more information contact Stagecoach on (01592) 645680 or visit www.stagecoachbus.com

Cllr Wincott concluded: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”

Cllr John Wincott, Executive Spokesperson for Environment and Transportation said: “We maintain over 2,400 km of roads in Fife and we are spending nearly £8 million this year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”