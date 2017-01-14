Kirkcaldy third highest for MOTs

Research has revealed that Kirkcaldy is the third most expensive town or city in Scotland for having your car serviced or MOT’d.

The data produced by MyCarNeedsA.com showed owners here shell out an average of £179 a time.

The cheapest was Glasgow at £153 and the most expensive was Inverness at £206.

Hot on the heels of Inverness is Aberdeen, where MOT and servicing costs an average of £194, followed by Motherwell (£170), Kilmarnock and Falkirk (£165).

The second cheapest place is Edinburgh (£154) followed by Paisley (£158), Dundee (£162) and Dumfries and Galloway (£163).