Launch of new mobile phone service to pay for parking in Fife

From today (March 1), motorists are now able to use a new mobile phone service to pay for parking in Fife.

RingGo allows motorists to pay using their credit or debit cards without the need for displaying a ticket on their dashboard. Council charging car parks and on street parking in Anstruther, Cupar, Dunfermline, Inverkeithing, Kirkcaldy and St Andrews are all using the new service.

Cllr John Wincott, executive spokesperson for transportation, said: “I’m delighted we can give motorists in Fife more choice when it comes to paying for parking. RingGo is an easy and convenient way for drivers to pay for parking.

“This new service demonstrates our commitment to improving our town centres making them attractive to both residents and visitors.”

With RingGo: Motorists no longer need to carry change, they don’t have to visit a parking machine, and they don’t need to walk back with a parking ticket – parking attendants check which vehicles are parked with RingGo via their handheld units.

If you have an iPhone, an Android, Blackberry 10 or Windows mobile phone, you can download and use the RingGo app to register and pay for your parking. Or call the standard rate telephone number 020 3046 0060 (shown on signs) at the time you want to park. If you want to save time, you can pre-register in advance either through the apps or at www.RingGo.co.uk.

If it’s your first time using the service, you’ll be asked for information about your vehicle, the five digit location code (shown on the sign) and details of your payment card. When you use the service again, RingGo recognises your mobile phone and retrieves the information given, reducing time considerably.

You can pay with RingGo via the app, by calling, using a text message or paying on-line. Details of each are given on the RingGo website. There’s a 20p premium each time you use this service, this goes directly to RingGo and not to Fife Council.

As well as being convenient, paying with RingGo reduces the risk of receiving a parking charge notice. If you’re running late or simply want to stay a little longer, there’s no need to worry – just top up your parking wherever you are by using the service again.

The optional RingGo text reminders also help. These notify you 10 minutes before your parking time is due to run out, leaving you time to either extend your stay or return to your car (10p per reminder).