Links Street to close for roadworks

Roadworks on Links Street expected to last four weeks will begin on Monday.

The carriageway resurfacing work will be split into four phases, starting at the Pratt Street end and finishing at Milton Road and Nicol Street.

The road will be closed from Monday to Friday during the £170,000 improvement but open at weekends.

Bus services on the street will be temporarily suspended and notices will be placed at bus stops directing people to the Esplanade.

For more information about bus services visit www.stagecoachbus.com or phone 01592 645 680.