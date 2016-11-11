Main St Andrews to Guardbridge road to close for work

The A91 will be closed between St Andrews and Guardbridge next week.

Drainage work will be conducted on the stretch between Kincaple and Strathtyrum from Monday to Friday.

People travelling between Cupar and St Andrews can use a diversion via the B940/B939. Another diversion will also operate via the C4 through Strathkinness.

There will be no waiting restrictions used in Strathkinness and Argyle Street in St Andrews to help the flow of traffic.