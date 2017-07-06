More than 226,000 seek Queensferry Crossing walk tickets

More than 226,000 people have applied for the 50,000 free tickets to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing, Transport Scotland announced today.

A total of 82,198 separate entries, for up to four tickets, were received when the ballot closed at noon yesterday.

The Scottish Government agency said a random selection process to choose the 50,000 winners was underway.

Some have tweeted to say they have already been successful.

Those selected will have 48 hours to confirm they plan to take part in the "Queensferry Crossing Experience" walks on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September.

This process is expected to be completed by Thursday 13 July - holding out the potential for some of those not successful being re-allocated tickets that weren't taken up.

Winners will be given a non-changeable time slot and date over the weekend.

Transport Scotland, which in charge of the £1.35 billion crossing, said 97 per cent of applicants had Scottish addresses.

Just over half - 51 per cent - were from postcodes neighbouring the bridge.

Some 5,180 people have entered from addresses elsewhere in the UK and 437 from the rest of the world, including the United States, India and one single entrant from Slovakia.

The agency added that "preparations for a further official opening event are being made and will be announced when finalised".

The Scotsman revealed last week that the Queen is expected to officially open the bridge on Monday 4 September - the 53rd anniversary of her opening the Forth Road Bridge, which it will replace.



Economy secretary Keith Brown said: “We’re delighted with the response to the Queensferry Crossing Experience - it really proves just how strongly the new bridge has captured the imagination of the public in the past decade of consultation, development and construction.

“The process to randomly select the lucky 50,000 is now underway and we would ask everyone who has entered to keep their eyes on their email inboxes as, if selected, you only have 48 hours to confirm your attendance.

“It is also pleasing to see the large amount of ballot entries hailing from local postcodes, which should ensure local communities are well represented over the weekend.

“To have a walking event of this scale is fantastic for all those successful in the ballot, providing a close-up view of the impressive new crossing and a unique way for people to be physically active.”