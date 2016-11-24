Motorists to face long delays this weekend on one of Fife’s busiest roads

Motorists are bracing themselves for delay’s on one of Fife’s busiest roads this weeking as essential bridge repairs are undertaken.

An overnight closure of the A92, close to the former Tullis Russell papermill site, will take place on Friday, November 25 from 7pm through to 6am, as preparations are made to complete the permanent repair of the A92 River Leven Bridge which was struck by a vehicle in July.

During the closure traffic will be diverted between Preston roundabout and Balfarg junction via A911 The Queensway and B969 Western Avenue.

From 6am on Saturday, November 26, temporary traffic lights will be in operation at the site right through until 7pm on Sunday, November 27.

On Monday, November 28, temporary traffic lights will again be in place off-peak during the day to complete the bridge repairs.

Traffic management will be removed out with these times however a 30mph speed restriction will remain in place as traffic will be running on narrowed lanes until the bridge is fully reopened following completion of the repair.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “Safety on trunk roads is of the utmost importance and the road closure and weekend installation of traffic signals is essential while our teams carry out the repair works safely.

“We’ve planned the repairs to take place during off peak hours when traffic flows are generally quieter to limit disruption to motorists as much as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we continue with the works on River Leven Bridge, and all efforts will continue to limit disruption to road users until a full repair can be completed on the bridge and the road reopened to its full capacity.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.