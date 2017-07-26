Motorists warned - Three weeks of possible delays for Fife town

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in a busy Fife town centre for the next three weeks as a series of ground testing works is carried out.
The warning comes as three weeks of site investigations for the proposed new £20m Glenrothes Energy Network are to be conducted across several sites in the Glenrothes town centre area, starting on July 31.
A spokesman for Fife Council said: “Some of the works may require partial closure of some roads for short periods of time.
“We’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum but would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and delay caused by the works.
“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”
The proposals for the Glenrothes Energy Network are being developed in partnership by the Council and RWE to supply low carbon heat to a range of business, community, public sector and domestic customers in the centre of Glenrothes.
For more information on Glenrothes Energy Network can be found online by go to www.glenrothesenergynetwork.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Fife Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.