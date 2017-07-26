Motorists warned - Three weeks of possible delays for Fife town

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in a busy Fife town centre for the next three weeks as a series of ground testing works is carried out.

The warning comes as three weeks of site investigations for the proposed new £20m Glenrothes Energy Network are to be conducted across several sites in the Glenrothes town centre area, starting on July 31.

A spokesman for Fife Council said: “Some of the works may require partial closure of some roads for short periods of time.

“We’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum but would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and delay caused by the works.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”

The proposals for the Glenrothes Energy Network are being developed in partnership by the Council and RWE to supply low carbon heat to a range of business, community, public sector and domestic customers in the centre of Glenrothes.

For more information on Glenrothes Energy Network can be found online by go to www.glenrothesenergynetwork.com