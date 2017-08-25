New scheme to combat speeding in Fife village

A new scheme has been launched in a north east Fife village in a bid to curb speeding.

Dairsie sits on the A91, between St Andrews and Cupar, and for years residents, politicians and police have tried to combat speeding through the village.

A new wheelie-bin poster initiative is the latest scheme to be trialled in the hope that motorists will stick to the 30mph speed limit.

The scheme has already been rolled out in Stirlingshire and the Borders, receiving positive feedback from residents in both areas.

Inspector Vinnie Fisher, safety camera manager, said: “We regularly deploy our camera van on the A91 but unfortunately we can’t be there 24/7.

“The poster initiative will provide a visual reminder to drivers on refuse collection days of the dangers and likely outcomes of excessive speed.

“It is a novel approach which, as well as the positive comment from our other trials in the Scottish Borders and Stirlingshire, has previously had success in England and Wales.

“The local community council are fully supportive, as is Fife Council who have responsibility for the road.

“We will evaluate it later in the year based on known speed profiles. We are hopeful of success, at which point we will consider extending it to other areas.”

A campaign for more traffic calming measures to protect local children was launched in 2014. Another Dairsie woman made a plea in 2005 after she had five vehicles written off in the space of 12 months.