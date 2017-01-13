New travel scheme benefits Fifers

A new arrangement between ScotRail and Stagecoach East Scotland will benefit Fifers affected by travel distruption.

The ticket acceptance scheme means ScotRail customers whose journeys have been affected by major distruption as a result of severe weather, emergency repairs and signalling issues can finish their trip on a Stagecoach East Scotland bus.

Customers just have to show the driver their valid train ticket to travel free of charge.

The scheme will be activated during periods of distruption and customers will be alerted by ScotRail’s station and on-train staff, via Twitter and online.

However, the scheme will not include trips between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing.