Overnight road closures for A92

A section of the A92 between Preston Roundabout and Tullis Russell Roundabout in Glenrothes is to be closed overnight, from Wednesday.

The section, used by around 19,000 vehicles everyday, is undergoing £110,000 resurfacing improvements, scheduled to take place over six night from 7.30pm to 6.30am

For safety, the resurfacing improvements will require a full road closure of the A92 carriageway between Preston Roundabout and Tullis Russell Roundabout, with a full closure of the Tullis Russell Roundabout in place on Friday and Saturday nights.

The resurfacing improvements will create a smoother and safer journey on the A92 between Preston and Tullis Russell Roundabouts. A specialist retexturing technique will also be used at Tullis Russell Roundabout that is designed to restore levels of grip on the road surface.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists, and also help to restore grip on Tullis Russell Roundabout.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by scheduling the works to take place overnight, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“The road closures are essential to ensure the safety of both our teams as well as road users, and the short diversions that will be in place shall be signed in advance to alert motorists.

“We’d encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information and leaving some extra time to reach their destination.”

During the closures, all vehicles heading northbound will be diverted off the A92 at Preston Roundabout and then diverted via the A911 Queensway and B969 Western Avenue which they can then re-join the A92 at Balfarg.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the B969 Western Avenue to Leslie Roundabout and A911 Queensway when they will then re-join the A92 at Preston Roundabout.

There will be no access to the A92 from the B9130 from Markinch on Friday and Saturday nights when Tullis Russell Roundabout is closed, with traffic instead diverted locally.

Consultation will take place with local residents, Fife Council and other stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.