Paying for parking to get easier in Fife

Fife Council is launching cashless car parking in charging council car parks and on-street parking from next month.

From March 1, motorists using Fife Council parking will no longer have to hunt for change as RingGo cashless parking is now offered as an alternative to pay and display parking with coins.

RingGo is a quick, easy to use mobile phone service, enabling you to pay for your parking by credit or debit card, rather than with cash at a machine. Parking attendants check which vehicles have paid using an internet connected handheld device.

Cllr John Wincott, executive spokesperson for environment and transportation said: “We’re continuing to invest in our town centres, making them attractive to local residents, town centre workers and shoppers.

“Cashless parking is a convenient way for drivers to pay for parking and it has already been introduced successfully in other parts of the country.

“People can spend more time in our town centres if they do not need to rush back to their vehicle and it’s easy to add extra time to your parking through the RingGo app.

“I encourage motorists to register with RingGo now, so that they will be ready when it arrives in Fife.”

If you have an iPhone, an Android, Blackberry 10 or Windows mobile phone, you can download and use the RingGo app to register and pay for your parking. Or call the standard rate telephone number 0131 516 4000 (shown on signs) at the time you want to park. If you want to save time, you can pre-register in advance either through the apps or at www.RingGo.co.uk.

If it’s your first time using the service, you’ll be asked for information about your vehicle, the five digit location code (shown on the sign) and details of your payment card. When you use the service again, RingGo recognises your mobile phone and retrieves the information given, reducing time considerably.

You can pay with RingGo via the app, by calling, using a text message or paying on-line. Details of each are given on the RingGo website. There’s a 20p premium each time you use this service, this goes straight to RingGo and not to Fife Council.

As well as being convenient, paying with RingGo reduces the risk of receiving a parking charge notice. If you’re running late or simply want to stay a little longer, there’s no need to worry - just top up your parking wherever you are by using the service again. The optional RingGo text reminders also help. These notify you 10 minutes before your parking time is due to run out, leaving you time to either extend your stay or return to your car (10p per reminder).

This will operate alongside the existing cash collection system. Paying by the RingGo app will be available at the council’s charging car parks and on-street parking in Anstruther, Cupar, Dunfermline, Inverkeithing, Kirkcaldy and St Andrews.

For more information visit: fifedirect.org.uk/RingGo