Police close road after car and lorry crash

A car and a lorry have collided on a busy Fife road this morning, prompting a closure as emergency services deal with the incident.

The collision happened at the roundabout near Kirkcaldy retail park, at the top of Wester Bogie Road.

The incident has sparked a road closure

Police Scotland confirmed that they are in attendance, after receiving a call at around 9.45am this morning.

Rescue staff cut free a man and a child from the wreckage.

It is understood that paramedics are treating one person at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said. We were alerted at 9.40am on Monday, November 20 to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to Wester Bogie Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Firefighters safely removed one male casualty and one child casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and transferred them to the care of waiting ambulance crew.

“Crews ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene at 10.22am.”

Updates to follow.