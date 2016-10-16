Police Scotland asks Fife drivers, ‘Are you ready for winter?’

Police in Fife are running a seven day initiative, starting tomorrow (Monday, October 17) to encourage drivers to prepare for winter driving as part of the Get Ready for Winter Campaign.

The potential hazards of heavy rain, high winds, snow or icy roads during autumn and winter months can pose challenges for drivers in addition to routine driving tasks.

Ensuring drivers are aware of and prepared for these conditions will assist in reducing risk to them and other road users.

A high proportion of drivers fail to carry out basic vehicle checks in preparation for winter weather and are unaware of their personal responsibilities with regard the use of their vehicle on a public road.

These include: the condition of tyres and tread depth of tyres, the condition of vehicle lights and affording a clear view of the road.

This in turn can place themselves and other road users in danger.

There are also a large number of drivers who may not be able to carry out these checks without assistance.

In Fife, Fife Divisional Road Policing officers and local officers will be patrolling Fife’s roads, stopping vehicles and engaging with drivers to raise driver awareness in preparing both their vehicle and their mind-set for winter driving.

Additionally, winter safety checks will be undertaken by officers across Fife, where drivers will be shown how to check their vehicle, receive advice about winter driving and be given information on road traffic law relating to winter driving.

Along with winter safety checks, at some locations, Safer Communities Officers from the Community Safety Partnership will attend and provide in- car safety advice to drivers about the size and fitting of in car safety seats for children.

Police Scotland officers will be carrying out Winter Safety Checks between 10am and 1pm on the following dates:

- Monday, October 17 – Riverside Retail Park, Leven & Glenrothes Fire Station, Cadham Road, Glenrothes (also in-car safety checks on child seats)

- Tuesday, October 18 – Morrisons Car Park, Largo Road, St Andrews & Glenrothes Fire Station, Cadham Road, Glenrothes

- Wednesday, October 19 – Aldi Car Park, South Road, Cupar (also in-car safety checks on child seats) & Morrisons car park, Esplanade, Kirkcaldy

- Thursday, Octoer 20 – Riverside Retail Park, Leven & Morrisons car park, Esplanade, Kirkcaldy (also in-car safety checks on child seats)

- Friday, October 21 – Co-op Car Park, St Andrews Road, Anstruther (also in-car safety checks on child seats) & Asda car park, Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy

- Saturday, October 22 - Bridgend Garden Centre, Ladybank Road, Freuchie & Glenrothes Fire Station, Cadham Road, Glenrothes

- Sunday, October 23 - Bridgend Garden Centre, Ladybank Road, Freuchie & Asda car park, Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.