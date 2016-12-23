Proposed axe for Cross Country service in north east Fife

Local politicians and organisations have hit out at a train operator after it was announced that an important service could be cut.

It is being proposed that the 18:10 CrossCounty service from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen, which runs through Cupar, Ladybank and Leuchars, be withdrawn.

A spokesman for CrossCounty said that the cut - which would not affect the service from Plymouth to Edinburgh - is being considered because it is not used enough.

They said: “Very few customers are travelling cross-border on this train to places north of Edinburgh.

“Most rail users are travelling locally and could use the 18.04 and 18.42 ScotRail services to Dundee and Perth, as well as the 18.33 Virgin Trains East Coast train to Aberdeen.”

Cllr Tim Brett believes that the cutting the service would be the wrong decision.

“It makes no sense to reduce the stops at Leuchars, when passenger numbers are continuing to increase, having grown nearly 10 per cent last year,” he said.

And St Andrews rail campaigner and Railfuture Scotland secretary, Jane Ann Liston, thinks it would have a knock-on effect on St Andrews.

She said: “In effect this is a cut in the public transport to St Andrews. We already know that most Leuchars passengers are going to and from St Andrews.

“Terminating the service from Plymouth at Edinburgh will mean St Andrews bound passengers having to change trains in Edinburgh at a very busy time.

“CrossCounty must think again about this proposal.”

The consultation process will close on January 2, when CrossCountry will submit feedback to the Department of Transport, who will then decide if the proposals go ahead.