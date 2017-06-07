Rail campaigners hand petition to parliament

MSPs joined representatives from the Levenmouth Rail campaign to pass a 12,506-signature petition to Transport minister Humza Yousaf on Thursday.

The petition handover, which filled three boxes, is the latest effort to convince the Scottish Parliament of the case to reinstate the rail link from Leven to Thornton.

In an ironic twist campaigners travelled by shuttle bus to Edinburgh.

The petition stated it welcomed the Levenmouth SustainableTransport Study – Final Stag Report published in January 2017, which included a strongly positive cost-benefit analysis for the link and suggested that its re-opening would lead to major economic benefits for the area.

Also that passenger numbers on other re-opened services, including the Borders Railway and the Airdrie-Bathgate line have exceeded predictions.

Jenny Gilruth MSP said: “This is a fantastic achievement, and I applaud the efforts of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign. They have my full and unequivocal support.

She continued: “I am longstanding supporter of reinstating the Levenmouth rail link. Levenmouth is currently the largest urban area in Scotland not connected by a rail link.

“This has a significant impact in limiting job opportunities for local people and the potential for investment. Connecting Levenmouth by rail would be a game-changer.

“Levenmouth needs this link, and I will do everything I can to make sure it is delivered.”