Rail service petition to be presented tomorrow

A petition signed by over 12,500 people calling for the reinstatement of rail services to Leven will be presented to the Scottish Government tomorrow (Thursday).

A delegation from the Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LMRC) will present the petition to Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and the Islands, at 11am at the Scottish Parliament.

LMRC chair Eugene Clark said: “Local people are angry and frustrated. We’re an hour’s drive from Edinburgh but express buses demand a two-hour journey which rules out commuting on any scale.”

LMRC claims the cost to restore the five miles of line and the stations at Cameron Bridge and Leven would cost around £50-70 million.