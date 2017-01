Repair works will begin on a stretch of the M90 through Kinross-shire later this week.

A contraflow system will be in place on the southbound carriageway between junction 6 at Kinross and junction 8 at Arlary when work starts on Friday.

The work, aimed at improving the northbound carriageway, is expected to finish on February 7.

Traffic management will be in place from Wednesday night to allow for the erection of the contraflow system.