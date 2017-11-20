Road closed after two seriously injured in car and lorry crash

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car and a lorry collided on a busy Fife road this morning.

A four-year-old boy also suffered minor injuries in the collision, which happened at the roundabout near Kirkcaldy retail park, at the top of Wester Bogie Road.

The incident has sparked a road closure

Police Scotland confirmed that they are in attendance, after receiving a call at around 9.45am this morning.

Rescue staff cut free a man and a child from the wreckage.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 9.40am on Monday, November 20, to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to Wester Bogie Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Firefighters safely removed one male casualty and one child casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and transferred them to the care of waiting ambulance crew.

“Crews ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene at 10.22am.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to Wester Bogie Road in Kirkcaldy at around 9.40am following reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

“The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy with serious injuries.

“A four-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Local road closures remain in place whilst vehicles are being recovered and the public are asked to avoid the area if possible.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident reference 705 of November 20.”