Roadworks due to begin on notorious stretch in Fife

Work is due to begin tomorrow (Wednesday) on further improvements to a notorious stretch of the A92 in Fife.

The £65,000 project at Freuchie will involve applying specialist high friction surfacing and road markings to the newly resurfaced area, aimed at improving grip on the road and increasing road safety through the town.

This next phase of work follows on from resurfacing improvements completed earlier in the month to a 300m section of the A92 as well as a project to upgrade the bus stops and laybys in the area completed in July.

The resurfacing will begin at 7.30pm and is programmed to take place over five nights. The carriageway improvements will be completed by 6.30am on Monday, August 28.

The works will be carried out using a convoy system of traffic management in order to keep teams as well as motorists safe during the overnight improvements. ­

Consultation has taken place with local residents in advance of the works to inform them of the nature of the works and the traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “The next phase of £65,000 surfacing improvements will see this section of the A92 greatly improved to improve vehicle and grip and skid resistance for motorists.

“It’s the latest investment to the A92 through Freuchie following an upgrade of the bus stops and installation of a new crossing point last month.

“These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists. The resurfacing has been scheduled overnight minimise delays, however, we encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.