Roadworks in Fife to be aware of this February

Drivers in Fife should be aware of the following roadworks planned during the month of February:

Bow of Fife (at level crossing) - Road closed on Sunday, February 5 for Level Crossing Panel Repairs.

Lundin Links, Links Road (A915 for 140 mtrs South) - Road closed on Tuesday, February 7 for a Camera Survey of the Underground Sewer Network.

Anstruther, East Forth Street (between Toll Road and Sou Wester Court) - Road closed from Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17 for sewer repair works. Diversion via Toll Road - A917 Crail Road - Windmill Road.

Cupar, 30’s Bank Street to Just north of the Q7 junction - Road closed from Monday, February 13 to Tuesday, February 14 to allow access to manholes.

Cupar, Blalowan Park at Nos 21 - 25 - Road closed from Monday, February 20 to March 3 for carriageway works.

Anstruther, Shore Street (at Pedestrian Crossing adjacent to the Public Toilets) - Road closed on Sunday, February 26 to allow for an anti-skid surface to be laid. Diversions via Shore Street, Rodger Street - A917 Crail Road - Toll Road - Fowler Street - Burnside Terrace - East Shore - Shore Street.

St Monans, o/s No 3 Hope Place - Road closed from Monday, February 27 to March 3 to allow for sewer repairs.

Crail, B9171, From Junction B940 to Junction A917 - Road closed from Monday, February 27 to March 10 to allow for carriageway resurfacing.

Colinsburgh, South Wynd - Road closed on Monday, February 27 to allow access to manholes. Diversions via ia Main Street - St Andrews Road B941 - Main Street - Vice Versa.

Cowdenbeath, Alexander Street - Road closed from Monday, February 27 to March 3 for carriageway works.

There are also planned works at both the Bankhead roundabout and Redhouse Roundabout in February - click here for details.